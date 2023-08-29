Unusual Call Option Trade in MPLX LP - Unit (MPLX) Worth $450.00K

On August 29, 2023 at 13:14:04 ET an unusually large $450.00K block of Call contracts in MPLX LP - Unit (MPLX) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in MPLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPLX LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLX is 1.21%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 303,158K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MPLX LP - Unit is 40.54. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.98% from its latest reported closing price of 34.96.

The projected annual revenue for MPLX LP - Unit is 10,888MM, a decrease of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 44,969K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,479K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 24,193K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,650K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 0.10% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 23,043K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,333K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20,108K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 900.03% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 13,187K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 211.86% over the last quarter.

MPLX LP - Unit Declares $0.78 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $34.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.40%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 27.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MPLX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

