Unusual Call Option Trade in Mp Materials (MP) Worth $457.08K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:13:33 ET an unusually large $457.08K block of Call contracts in Mp Materials (MP) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mp Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.22%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 123,840K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mp Materials is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 64.02% from its latest reported closing price of $26.74.

The projected annual revenue for Mp Materials is $526MM, a decrease of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bell Investment Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 8.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,851K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Focused Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 88.36% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 463K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BFOR - Barron's 400 ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

MP Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MP Materials Corp. is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability.

