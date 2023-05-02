Unusual Call Option Trade in Monday.Com (MNDY) Worth $1,882.10K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:06:33 ET an unusually large $1,882.10K block of Call contracts in Monday.Com (MNDY) was sold, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 227 day(s) (on December 15, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monday.Com. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.89%, a decrease of 29.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.05% to 36,997K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monday.Com is $177.75. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.24% from its latest reported closing price of $119.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monday.Com is $676MM, an increase of 30.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 26.77% over the last quarter.

IZRL - ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QQQJ - Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 3.20% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 66K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.