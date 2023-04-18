Unusual Call Option Trade in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Worth $532.50K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:38:57 ET an unusually large $532.50K block of Call contracts in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRTX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirati Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTX is 0.34%, a decrease of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 69,535K shares. The put/call ratio of MRTX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirati Therapeutics is $72.28. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.13% from its latest reported closing price of $42.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mirati Therapeutics is $85MM, an increase of 586.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$13.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Group holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 49.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 124.35% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 108K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 56K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 94.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 966.75% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 237K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 40.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Fishman Jay A holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Mirati Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

See all Mirati Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.