Unusual Call Option Trade in Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Worth $14.46K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:58:00 ET an unusually large $14.46K block of Call contracts in Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 27.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.10%, a decrease of 54.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 24,153K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $15.91. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 304.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 67K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 39K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 4,315K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

