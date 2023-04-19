Unusual Call Option Trade in Microvision (MVIS) Worth $17.97K

On April 19, 2023 at 09:40:17 ET an unusually large $17.97K block of Call contracts in Microvision (MVIS) was sold, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MVIS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvision. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIS is 0.17%, an increase of 303.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 54,979K shares. The put/call ratio of MVIS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.21% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvision is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 137.21% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Microvision is $2MM, an increase of 130.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ellevest holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 34.87% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,299K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Microvision Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroVision Inc. is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

