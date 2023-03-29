Unusual Call Option Trade in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Worth $586.18K

On March 29, 2023 at 12:04:41 ET an unusually large $586.18K block of Call contracts in Microchip Technology (MCHP) was sold, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 23 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.78 percentile of all recent large trades made in MCHP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is $97.13. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of $77.86.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is $8,543MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2055 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.40%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 591,049K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 23,369K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,103K shares, representing a decrease of 33.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 21.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,627K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,614K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 17,438K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,466K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,710K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 7.85% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,914K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,980K shares, representing a decrease of 33.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $77.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.95%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Microchip Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

