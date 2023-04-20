Unusual Call Option Trade in MGM Resorts International (MGM) Worth $401.97K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:13:23 ET an unusually large $401.97K block of Call contracts in MGM Resorts International (MGM) was sold, with a strike price of $43.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.88 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in MGM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1223 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.33%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 278,245K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is $55.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.47% from its latest reported closing price of $44.64.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is $13,904MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 132.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 29.03% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 1.90% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL S&P 500 Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Proequities holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

