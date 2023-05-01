Unusual Call Option Trade in Metlife (MET) Worth $382.70K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:43:05 ET an unusually large $382.70K block of Call contracts in Metlife (MET) was sold, with a strike price of $67.50 / share, expiring in 263 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 76.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in MET options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metlife. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.35%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 679,144K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metlife is $79.05. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from its latest reported closing price of $61.33.

The projected annual revenue for Metlife is $70,541MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - EQUITY PORTFOLIO Class I holds 653K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 12.60% over the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 1,806K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Regent Investment Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Income Vip Fund Class 1 holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 71.72% over the last quarter.

Metlife Declares $0.52 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $61.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 7.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

