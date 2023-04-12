Unusual Call Option Trade in Merck & (MRK) Worth $654.38K

On April 12, 2023 at 14:05:29 ET an unusually large $654.38K block of Call contracts in Merck & (MRK) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 37 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck & is $121.08. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $112.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merck & is $58,663MM, a decrease of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck &. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.71%, a decrease of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 2,137,934K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,069K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 62,017K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,157K shares, representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 87.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,611K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,427K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,339K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,101K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,200K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Merck & Declares $0.73 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $112.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.