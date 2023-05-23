Unusual Call Option Trade in Merck (MRK) Worth $618.80K

On May 23, 2023 at 14:37:15 ET an unusually large $618.80K block of Call contracts in Merck (MRK) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.85%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 2,181,489K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck is 125.97. The forecasts range from a low of 103.02 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of 114.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 58,663MM, an increase of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,069K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 68,564K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,017K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 85.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,611K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,427K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 57,943K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,219K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,339K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.