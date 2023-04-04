Unusual Call Option Trade in Mercadolibre (MELI) Worth $1,050.00K

On April 4, 2023 at 13:56:51 ET an unusually large $1,050.00K block of Call contracts in Mercadolibre (MELI) was bought, with a strike price of $1,700.00 / share, expiring in 108 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in MELI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.18% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercadolibre is $1,434.17. The forecasts range from a low of $808.00 to a high of $1,837.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1,313.64.

The projected annual revenue for Mercadolibre is $13,172MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercadolibre. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.19%, a decrease of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 51,589K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,125K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,872K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,197K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 99.94% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,733K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

