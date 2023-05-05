Unusual Call Option Trade in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR (MLCO) Worth $125.98K

On May 5, 2023 at 13:22:03 ET an unusually large $125.98K block of Call contracts in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR (MLCO) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 259 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in MLCO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLCO is 0.46%, a decrease of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.11% to 224,503K shares. The put/call ratio of MLCO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR is 14.49. The forecasts range from a low of 4.65 to a high of $20.79. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of 12.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR is 3,162MM, an increase of 134.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 28,430K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,268K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares, representing an increase of 69.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 439.38% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 16,918K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 147.33% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 15,632K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,201K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,101K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,640K shares, representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 133.43% over the last quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau, an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams , an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs, which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila , an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterraneanin the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

See all Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.