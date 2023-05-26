Unusual Call Option Trade in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR (MLCO) Worth $123.53K

On May 26, 2023 at 15:30:31 ET an unusually large $123.53K block of Call contracts in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR (MLCO) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in MLCO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLCO is 0.42%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 219,349K shares. The put/call ratio of MLCO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR is 14.49. The forecasts range from a low of 4.65 to a high of $20.79. The average price target represents an increase of 30.68% from its latest reported closing price of 11.09.

The projected annual revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR is 3,162MM, an increase of 98.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 28,430K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 3.74% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 17,831K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,918K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,594K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,268K shares, representing a decrease of 37.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 88.81% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 15,534K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 91,702.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,301K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,101K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Background Information

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau, an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams , an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs, which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila , an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterraneanin the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

