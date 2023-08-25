Unusual Call Option Trade in Medtronic (MDT) Worth $906.71K

On August 25, 2023 at 15:27:19 ET an unusually large $906.71K block of Call contracts in Medtronic (MDT) was sold, with a strike price of $87.50 / share, expiring in 147 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.20th percentile of all recent large trades made in MDT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medtronic. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDT is 0.57%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 1,262,654K shares. The put/call ratio of MDT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medtronic is 94.14. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from its latest reported closing price of 81.06.

The projected annual revenue for Medtronic is 31,716MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,196K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,441K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 36,000K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 83.97% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 31,494K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,019K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,039K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,619K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Medtronic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

