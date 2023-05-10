Unusual Call Option Trade in Mcdonald's (MCD) Worth $306.54K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:59:16 ET an unusually large $306.54K block of Call contracts in Mcdonald's (MCD) was bought, with a strike price of $310.00 / share, expiring in 72 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in MCD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mcdonald's. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.58%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 553,599K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mcdonald's is 310.39. The forecasts range from a low of 277.75 to a high of $348.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from its latest reported closing price of 296.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mcdonald's is 23,793MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,260K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,951K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 6.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,932K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,087K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,323K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,907K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,722K shares, representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,841K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,828K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 27.37% over the last quarter.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

