Unusual Call Option Trade in MaxLinear (MXL) Worth $57.62K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:46:53 ET an unusually large $57.62K block of Call contracts in MaxLinear (MXL) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 136 day(s) (on September 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.20%, an increase of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 85,128K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is $48.13. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 96.19% from its latest reported closing price of $24.53.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is $1,162MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 3,253K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.17% over the last quarter.

SQLV - Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 4.32% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

BBGSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

