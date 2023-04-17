Unusual Call Option Trade in Mattel (MAT) Worth $115.63K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:30:11 ET an unusually large $115.63K block of Call contracts in Mattel (MAT) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in MAT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.25%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 434,792K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mattel is $23.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.89% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is $6,043MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Accel Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%.

Profund Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VMFGX - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 303K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 22.07% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Mattel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. Mattel engages consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that Mattel owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. Mattel operates in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

See all Mattel regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.