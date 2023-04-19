Unusual Call Option Trade in Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) Worth $1,975.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:17:01 ET an unusually large $1,975.00K block of Call contracts in Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) was sold, with a strike price of $410.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard Incorporated -. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.03%, a decrease of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 846,426K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard Incorporated - is $435.28. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $495.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.91% from its latest reported closing price of $372.32.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard Incorporated - is $25,812MM, an increase of 16.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tamar Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 20.70% over the last quarter.

XVOL - Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 99.85% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Capital Growth Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 73.52% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Incorporated - Declares $0.57 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $372.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mastercard Background Information

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

