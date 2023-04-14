Unusual Call Option Trade in Masco (MAS) Worth $68.72K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:02:15 ET an unusually large $68.72K block of Call contracts in Masco (MAS) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MAS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 266,157K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is $58.29. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $48.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is $8,319MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFAX - Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFRFX - MFS Research Fund A holds 791K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.05% over the last quarter.

RNLC - Large Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 15.11% over the last quarter.

UVALX - Value Fund Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seldon Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

See all Masco regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.