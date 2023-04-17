Unusual Call Option Trade in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Worth $131.32K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:42:45 ET an unusually large $131.32K block of Call contracts in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 186 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRNS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.63% to 44,283K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 231.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 231.26% from its latest reported closing price of $7.39.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $30MM, an increase of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 48.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 99.58% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 1,571K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 34.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,455K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 30.94% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 48.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

