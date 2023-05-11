Unusual Call Option Trade in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (MRVI) Worth $90.00K

On May 11, 2023 at 15:46:23 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Call contracts in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - (MRVI) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 158,095K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 19.57. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 61.43% from its latest reported closing price of 12.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - is 446MM, a decrease of 37.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 21,681K shares representing 16.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,757K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,048K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 86.74% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,178K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 58.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,829K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 89.04% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 3,800K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 86,486.21% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

See all Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.