Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Oil (MRO) Worth $245.52K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:24:23 ET an unusually large $245.52K block of Call contracts in Marathon Oil (MRO) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 148 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.59th percentile of all recent large trades made in MRO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.30%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 541,428K shares. The put/call ratio of MRO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is $33.42. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from its latest reported closing price of $24.66.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is $8,341MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 20.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 96,457.65% over the last quarter.

FNILX - Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ci Investments holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 61K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $24.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

