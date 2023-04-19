Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $87.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:46:05 ET an unusually large $87.00K block of Call contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was sold, with a strike price of $9.50 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.52th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.28%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.41% to 55,431K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.21. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.50% from its latest reported closing price of $11.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 259K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Klk Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 57.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 42.85% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 227K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 42.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 11.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 69.45% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

See all Marathon Digital Holdings regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.