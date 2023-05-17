Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $236.40K

On May 17, 2023 at 10:42:34 ET an unusually large $236.40K block of Call contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.72 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 56,022K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is 13.57. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.66% from its latest reported closing price of 9.25.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is 545MM, an increase of 364.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,292K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 70.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 67.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,625K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 157.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,400K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares, representing an increase of 22.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

Key filings for this company:

