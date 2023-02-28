Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $199.50K

On February 28, 2023 at 12:16:38 (ET) an unusually large $199.50K block of Call contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 108 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.87 percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.90% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $12.15. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.90% from its latest reported closing price of $7.11.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 263.98%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.35% to 55,115K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,292K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 131.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 131.64% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 67.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 67.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,858K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 80.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 57.93% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.