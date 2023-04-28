Unusual Call Option Trade in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Worth $150.27K

On April 28, 2023 at 11:37:07 ET an unusually large $150.27K block of Call contracts in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in MARA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Digital Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.29%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.28% to 55,627K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is $13.23. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.47% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings is $545MM, an increase of 362.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 75.46% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 650K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 98.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 363K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 64.48% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 48.68% over the last quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

