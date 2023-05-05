Unusual Call Option Trade in Manulife Financial (MFC) Worth $49.01K

On May 5, 2023 at 13:49:06 ET an unusually large $49.01K block of Call contracts in Manulife Financial (MFC) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.28%, an increase of 42.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 886,744K shares. The put/call ratio of MFC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manulife Financial is 21.85. The forecasts range from a low of 18.66 to a high of $26.38. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of 19.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manulife Financial is 74,067MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 165,367K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,925K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 64,511K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,917K shares, representing a decrease of 22.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 31,216K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,565K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 30,949K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,998K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 73.27% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 29,142K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,381K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates in Canada and Asia as "Manulife" and in the United States primarily through its John Hancock Financial division.

See all Manulife Financial regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.