Unusual Call Option Trade in Mannkind (MNKD) Worth $2.50K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:43:30 ET an unusually large $2.50K block of Call contracts in Mannkind (MNKD) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 43 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mannkind. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.06%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 143,618K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mannkind is 6.53. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 66.11% from its latest reported closing price of 3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Mannkind is 175MM, an increase of 75.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,384K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,957K shares, representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,100K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,587K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,220K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 65.51% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,449K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,250K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 59.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 290.36% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

