Unusual Call Option Trade in Manchester United Plc. - (MANU) Worth $266.08K

On August 16, 2023 at 13:05:10 ET an unusually large $266.08K block of Call contracts in Manchester United Plc. - (MANU) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 156 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in MANU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manchester United Plc. -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANU is 0.34%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 45,402K shares. The put/call ratio of MANU is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manchester United Plc. - is 28.82. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.94% from its latest reported closing price of 23.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manchester United Plc. - is 695MM, an increase of 19.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindsell Train holds 11,099K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 6,937K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,454K shares, representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 26.28% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,736K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 73.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 178.39% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 1,955K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 47.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 1,788K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

Manchester United Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage Manchester United has won 66 trophies, developing one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Its large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund its ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.