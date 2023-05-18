Unusual Call Option Trade in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - (MSGS) Worth $200.00K

On May 18, 2023 at 09:53:29 ET an unusually large $200.00K block of Call contracts in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - (MSGS) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSGS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.34%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 19,558K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - is 207.82. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.44% from its latest reported closing price of 186.49.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - is 815MM, a decrease of 12.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,053K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 765K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 2.88% over the last quarter.

SHRAX - ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund holds 688K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 592K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports Background Information

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

