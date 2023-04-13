Unusual Call Option Trade in LYFT (LYFT) Worth $81.57K

On April 13, 2023 at 14:39:19 ET an unusually large $81.57K block of Call contracts in LYFT (LYFT) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.63th percentile of all recent large trades made in LYFT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in LYFT. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.23%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 336,305K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LYFT is $16.17. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.32% from its latest reported closing price of $9.78.

The projected annual revenue for LYFT is $4,935MM, an increase of 20.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Thistle holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 699K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 12.01% over the last quarter.

RFP Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

