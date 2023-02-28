Unusual Call Option Trade in LYFT (LYFT) Worth $450.00K

On February 28, 2023 at 12:24:28 (ET) an unusually large $450.00K block of Call contracts in LYFT (LYFT) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 143 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.63 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in LYFT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.16% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for LYFT is $22.52. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $69.43. The average price target represents an increase of 125.16% from its latest reported closing price of $10.00.

The projected annual revenue for LYFT is $4,935MM, an increase of 20.51%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in LYFT. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.20%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 336,423K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 18,677K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,847K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,990K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,725K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 10,434K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,718K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,487K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 6.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,433K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,640K shares, representing an increase of 51.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 111.19% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

