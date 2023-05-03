Unusual Call Option Trade in LSB Industries (LXU) Worth $45.28K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:29:22 ET an unusually large $45.28K block of Call contracts in LSB Industries (LXU) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 13.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.10%, a decrease of 51.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.41% to 44,781K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.15. The average price target represents an increase of 93.63% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Krilogy Financial holds 432K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

MBM Wealth Consultants holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,337K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 12.53% over the last quarter.

LSB Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

