Unusual Call Option Trade in Lovesac (LOVE) Worth $110.30K

On May 22, 2023 at 15:03:53 ET an unusually large $110.30K block of Call contracts in Lovesac (LOVE) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovesac. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOVE is 0.10%, an increase of 29.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.66% to 18,666K shares. The put/call ratio of LOVE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lovesac is 53.55. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 137.89% from its latest reported closing price of 22.51.

The projected annual revenue for Lovesac is 725MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,283K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 27.54% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,045K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 953K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 681K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 64.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 133.77% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 653K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Lovesac Background Information

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary 'Designed for Life' approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as its customers' lives do. Its current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of its design philosophy with all of its core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. The company markets and sells its products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of its own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

