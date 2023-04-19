Unusual Call Option Trade in Logitech International (LOGI) Worth $102.49K

On April 19, 2023 at 09:48:30 ET an unusually large $102.49K block of Call contracts in Logitech International (LOGI) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in LOGI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 66,643K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Logitech International is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $35.45 to a high of $81.13. The average price target represents an increase of 3.17% from its latest reported closing price of $59.32.

The projected annual revenue for Logitech International is $5,154MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IESGX - Sit ESG Growth Fund - Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LZSMX - Lazard International Small Cap Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 18.56% over the last quarter.

swisspartners Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 119,393.28% over the last quarter.

Logitech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Logitech International S.A. is a Swiss-American multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California.

