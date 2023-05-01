Unusual Call Option Trade in LKQ (LKQ) Worth $88.93K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:47:35 ET an unusually large $88.93K block of Call contracts in LKQ (LKQ) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1451 funds or institutions reporting positions in LKQ. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKQ is 0.36%, an increase of 16.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 316,778K shares. The put/call ratio of LKQ is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.46% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for LKQ is $67.81. The forecasts range from a low of $61.91 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.46% from its latest reported closing price of $57.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LKQ is $12,979MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sepio Capital holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

RESGX - Responsible ESG U.S. Equity Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 73.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 186.40% over the last quarter.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 100,926.44% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 140K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LKQ Declares $0.28 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $57.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 7.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

LKQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

See all LKQ regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.