Unusual Call Option Trade in LiveWire Group (LVWR) Worth $5.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 13:56:34 ET an unusually large $5.00K block of Call contracts in LiveWire Group (LVWR) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveWire Group. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 48.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVWR is 0.01%, a decrease of 92.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.99% to 204K shares. The put/call ratio of LVWR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveWire Group is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of 6.83.

The projected annual revenue for LiveWire Group is 207MM, an increase of 368.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 64.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVWR by 58.78% over the last quarter.

Flow State Investments holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVWR by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

