Unusual Call Option Trade in Lithium Americas (LAC) Worth $260.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 13:34:35 ET an unusually large $260.00K block of Call contracts in Lithium Americas (LAC) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in LAC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.55%, an increase of 118.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.98% to 52,274K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas is 36.89. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 72.30% from its latest reported closing price of 21.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas is 310MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 15,002K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company.

FIFTHDELTA holds 7,716K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722K shares, representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,675K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 44.75% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,516K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 4.18% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 1,360K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

See all Lithium Americas regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.