Unusual Call Option Trade in Lightwave Logic (LWLG) Worth $65.00K

On May 30, 2023 at 10:32:44 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Call contracts in Lightwave Logic (LWLG) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 234 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LWLG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightwave Logic. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWLG is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 27,502K shares. The put/call ratio of LWLG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,300K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,438K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWLG by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,180K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWLG by 17.01% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWLG by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,023K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWLG by 57.82% over the last quarter.

Lightwave Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets.

Key filings for this company:

