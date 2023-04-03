Unusual Call Option Trade in Life Storage (LSI) Worth $920.00K

On April 3, 2023 at 10:00:31 ET an unusually large $920.00K block of Call contracts in Life Storage (LSI) was sold, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 18 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in LSI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Life Storage is $132.51. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from its latest reported closing price of $131.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Life Storage is $1,135MM, an increase of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Storage. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSI is 0.40%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 90,165K shares. The put/call ratio of LSI is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,493K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,003K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,625K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 17.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,587K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Life Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.