Unusual Call Option Trade in Liberty Global plc () (LBTYA) Worth $900.48K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:56:25 ET an unusually large $900.48K block of Call contracts in Liberty Global plc () (LBTYA) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in LBTYA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Global plc (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTYA is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 189,151K shares. The put/call ratio of LBTYA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Global plc () is $29.41. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.01% from its latest reported closing price of $19.35.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Global plc () is $7,149MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTYA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VFTNX - Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

