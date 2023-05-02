Unusual Call Option Trade in Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) Worth $1,655.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:45:44 ET an unusually large $1,655.00K block of Call contracts in Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) was sold, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 318 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.57%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.36% to 150,062K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc - ADR is $36.31. The forecasts range from a low of $25.15 to a high of $60.73. The average price target represents an increase of 53.74% from its latest reported closing price of $23.62.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc - ADR is $96,039MM, an increase of 112.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 53.28% over the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 16.88% over the last quarter.

BXQIX - MassMutual Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 1.40% over the last quarter.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A holds 246K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 44.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 17.18% over the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 279K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 62.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 224.35% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

