Unusual Call Option Trade in Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) Worth $1,224.03K

On July 17, 2023 at 15:40:10 ET an unusually large $1,224.03K block of Call contracts in Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 340 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.62th percentile of all recent large trades made in LI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 22.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.57%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.07% to 99,144K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc - ADR is 41.28. The forecasts range from a low of 32.89 to a high of $63.37. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of 37.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Li Auto Inc - ADR is 96,039MM, an increase of 76.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 10,137K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,071K shares, representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 81.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,111K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,195K shares, representing a decrease of 25.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,109K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 52.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,826K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 56.06% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,576K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,623K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.