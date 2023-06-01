Unusual Call Option Trade in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Worth $10.27K

On June 1, 2023 at 15:49:17 ET an unusually large $10.27K block of Call contracts in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LXRX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXRX is 0.07%, an increase of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 150,035K shares. The put/call ratio of LXRX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 95.76% from its latest reported closing price of 3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is 22MM, an increase of 17,507.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 89,778K shares representing 47.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 16,149K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,306K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 18.63% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,941K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 7.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,718K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

