Unusual Call Option Trade in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Worth $107.25K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:24:56 ET an unusually large $107.25K block of Call contracts in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was sold, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 124,812K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.10% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is $117.64. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.10% from its latest reported closing price of $92.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is $15,355MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 147K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 36.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 39.89% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 74K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 93.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 47.69% over the last quarter.

SMDVX - Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund holds 77K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 57.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Cim Investment Mangement holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 53.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 30.84% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $92.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

See all Leidos Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.