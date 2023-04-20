Unusual Call Option Trade in Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (LEGN) Worth $999.05K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:35:36 ET an unusually large $999.05K block of Call contracts in Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (LEGN) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 211 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LEGN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corp - ADR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.35%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 75,360K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is $74.15. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.65% from its latest reported closing price of $62.50.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is $206MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,483K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND III - Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio Initial Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JustInvest holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Asset Management One Co. holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 25.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 241K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 97.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

