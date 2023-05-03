Unusual Call Option Trade in LegalZoom.com (LZ) Worth $210.98K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:46:15 ET an unusually large $210.98K block of Call contracts in LegalZoom.com (LZ) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in LZ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.67%, a decrease of 30.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 134,010K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com is $11.67. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.61% from its latest reported closing price of $8.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LegalZoom.com is $668MM, an increase of 7.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 222K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 80.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 356.87% over the last quarter.

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,430K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares, representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Personal Capital Advisors holds 124K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 54.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 47.60% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 34.01% over the last quarter.

LegalZoom.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.