Unusual Call Option Trade in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Worth $8,225.00K

On March 6, 2023 at 15:15:20 ET an unusually large $8,225.00K block of Call contracts in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 102 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 43.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in LVS options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of March 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $65.23. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of $60.80.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 99.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.33%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 396,339K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,394K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,855K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,539K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,723K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,803K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,500K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 12,924K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,116K shares, representing an increase of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 73.78% over the last quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

