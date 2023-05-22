Unusual Call Option Trade in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Worth $53,375.00K

On May 22, 2023 at 13:03:59 ET an unusually large $53,375.00K block of Call contracts in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LVS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.31%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 387,207K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is 71.39. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $84.52. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of 60.49.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 8,189MM, an increase of 54.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,941K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,394K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,829K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,539K shares, representing a decrease of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,282K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,723K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 88.35% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,500K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 12,080K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,924K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

